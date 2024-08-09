Photo: Reese Witherspoon optimistic about new beau after divorce: Report

Reese Witherspoon is now dating Oliver Haarmann, who is a German founding partner of an investment firm.

Recently, an insider spoke to Life & Style about the new couple and shared how the lovebirds found each other.

“They met through mutual friends in New York and hit it off,” an insider revealed.

For those unversed, Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth called it quits in August 2023.

The source went on to claim, “They’ve been seeing a lot of each other over the summer. Reese wasn’t expecting to find romance, but she has.”

In addition to this, the tipster disclosed that a frequent topic of conversation between Reese and Oliver is business.

“She loves to talk business and money and ways to invest, and he’s so knowledgeable,” they added.

“The attraction grew from there,” they added before signing off from the chat.

This comes after an earlier report by the same outlet which stated that “Reese doesn’t take dating lightly.”

The source continued, “After splitting from Jim, she was determined to take her time and not jump into another relationship unless she was absolutely sure.”

“She listened to her heart, and apparently, she’s now dating this guy exclusively,” they said of Oliver and noted, “There’s still a lot of secrecy surrounding her new suitor, but Reese is having fun.”