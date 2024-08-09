Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck already finalized divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly divorced finalized their divorce a month ago.

This shocking news has been revealed by an insider privy to Heat Magazine months after it was confirmed that they were living separately.

The tipster told the publication, “They finalised their divorce papers a month ago.”

Nonetheless, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “are waiting for the right time to drop them.”

“Then, they’ll release a joint statement saying they have much love for each other and fought to make it work, but couldn’t,” the source continued.

The insider confirmed that the former couple “could not come to a compromise – what they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,” resigned from the chat.

This comes after TMZ’s report that "Bennifer"’s alleged split was anything but "amicable."

The insider further dished that "the lines of communication are closed" between the duo and they "are” no longer “speaking to one another" either "in person or over the phone.”

Meanwhile, Daily Mail claimed that their divorce papers have been "finalized, but not yet turned in."