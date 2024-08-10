Ryan Reynolds pens heartfelt tribute to Chris Evans: 'The Absolute Best'

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to Chris Evan for reprising his role as Captain America in Deadpool & Wolverine,



The 47-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account to thank Evans for taking part in the smash-hit superhero movie which marked his first appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

He wrote in the caption, "Some of the greatest moments I’ve ever experienced in a theater were authored by this guy. Some of the hardest laughing I’ve ever done came from listening to Chris tell a story — about anything."

Reynolds went on to say, "And he got me again this year. Chris is one of those movie stars who’s actually better than you hope he is. And people hold him to a crazy high standard. He‘s just the absolute best."

Evans is known for his role as Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But before this role, he appeared in Fantastic Four as Johnny Storm.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Evans reprised his role along with other stars including Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Dafne Keen who appeared in 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movies.

He further added, "Seeing Johnny Storm (if only for a short while) was like seeing someone you miss come back from the dead in a dream. Way too brief and too lovely to be real. Goodbyes are hard. It was hard saying goodbye to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm. But at least we got to actually say it this time."