Chappell Roan marks new musical milestone

Chappell Roan just achieved a milestone in her music career.

The 26-year-old singer and songwriter’s album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess officially marks her first-ever number one album.

It would arguably be one of the most organic success story of 2024 since Roan’s studio album made it to the top with her debut in its 17th week on chart.

Originally release in September 2023, Chappell dominates both this week’s UK Singles and Albums Chart after her project was released as a vinyl this week, with over half of its seven-day total made up of physical sales.

The Red Wine Supernova hit-maker’s LP topped this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the Official Record Store Chart.

It additionally, has also become, not only the most popular release of the week on vinyl but the best-selling album of the week in UK independent record shops as well.

BRAT, Charli xcx’s Mercury Prize-nominated album claimed back its spit on number two this week while Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign scored this week’s highest new entry, with album VULTURES 2 landing at number seven.