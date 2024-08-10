Colleen Hoover 'in awe' of Blake Lively 'It Ends With Us' 'surreal performance'

Blake Lively just earned praises for the It Ends With Us mastermind!

Colleen Hoover, who wrote the 2016 best-selling novel, which has now been adapted into a film of the same name, lauded the actress for her portrayal of the main character, Lily Bloom.

In exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she state how Lively’s performance was "absolutely incredible and surreal."

"Everyone involved has been so dedicated about making this adaptation as faithful and heartfelt as possible," Hoover stated.

Praising the Gossip Girl alum, the author continued, "Blake Lively truly brought Lily Bloom to life in a way that exceeded all my expectations."

"When I wrote Lily’s character, I thought I had a fairly solid image in mind," she noted, adding, "but Blake's portrayal added so much depth and complexity to the character that I didn't even anticipate."

Hoover also pointed how, in her opinion, the "most impressive" part of the actress is "her ability to convey her character's internal conflicts and external challenges with such nuance and subtlety."

"I am in awe, truly. I couldn't be more grateful for her incredible performance,” the author concluded.