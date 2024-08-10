Brandon Sklenar teases 'incredible' season 2 of '1923'

Brandon Slkenar said that the season 2 finale of 1923 is going to be exceptional.



The much anticipated season two of the Yellowstone prequel series’s filming started in June.

Brandon Sklenar who stars as Spencer Dutton in the series has revealed that the upcoming episodes are worth the wait.

The 34-year-old actor said in a recent interview with Forbes of the season 2, "I can confidently say that it’s going to be absolutely incredible."

"The tone shifts a lot and it’s definitely a bit darker. It’s very beautiful," he told the outlet, revealing that he will get "plenty of Helen [Mirren] and Harrison [Ford] time, and it’s going to be special."

It is pertinent to mention that Mirren and Ford play the role of the Dutton family's matriarch and patriarch, Cara and Jacob Dutton while Sklenar portrays their nephew’s role.

While giving some insights into the finale of the forthcoming season, Sklenar noted, "The finale of the series is probably one of the best things I’ve read in my life.”

"I’ve kind of known how it was going to end since day one — Taylor [Sheridan] kind of told me. I knew the full arc of Spencer from day one, so in shooting part one, you're mindful of where he needs to go. I’m really excited,” he further added.

The finale of season 1 was streamed in February 2023.