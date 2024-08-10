Britney Spears has trampoline fun with on-off felon lover Paul Soliz's kids

Britney Spears was recently spotted with her on-off felon boyfriend Paul Soliz's children after the couple's reunion in July.



The Grammy-winning singer, 42, was seen jumping around with three of his kids at Sky Zone in Thousand Oaks on Thursday, as per a video uploaded by TMZ.

Soliz, 37, however, wasn't spotted in the video, meaning that he likely did not join three of his nine kids for the outing.

Even the Toxic songstress wasn't there for more than 25 minutes but made the most out of her day out with the kids.

Spears also went ziplining at the park after taking a small break post their trampoline fun.



The singer sported a pair of white shorts and a pink shirt for the outing and completed her look with bright orange socks and a pair of sunglasses.

Spears, who was last spotted with Soliz's kids in September, seemingly reconciled with him in July after briefly cutting him off for her sons.

The reconciliation rumours began when they were seen during an outing to Soho House in Malibu.



Soliz was first linked to the Hit Me Baby singer as a cleaner and handyman on her staff, but reportedly later became her lover.

The couple sparked a bigger controversy as his ex partner, Nicole Mancilla, called him out for avoiding child support.

Nicole Mancilla, 36, claimed that Soliz cheated on her with Britney, has not paid bills for his five kids with her or his other children with other women, but still tries to visit her at her mother's home in Sylmar, California.

That bombshell came just days after Spears had broken her silence with claims that she twisted her ankle after an alleged altercation with her felon boyfriend at the Chateau Marmont.