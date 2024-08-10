Jennifer Lopez's unusual move adds fuel to Ben Affleck divorce rumours

 
Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Beverly Hills

August 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted wearing her wedding ring, sparking rumours about her personal life, especially with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

As per Mail Online, the On The Floor song-writer was spotted in Beverly Hills enjoying a lunch date with her 16-year-old child Emme.

During her mother-child, date, Lopez was caught wearing her wedding ring amid rumours of a divorce from Ben.

The 55-year-old singer's apparent decision to wear her wedding ring comes after she was seen in public, last week without the ring on her hand. However, the latest outing showed that she had put her wedding band back.

The couple has not been seen publicly together for months now, and according to DailyMail.com, they have already prepared divorce papers which are set to be filed at a later time.

Earlier this week, she was spotted in Beverly Hills eyeing a Spanish-styled villa worth $22 million, which includes six bedrooms and is over 10,000 square feet.

The new potential house also includes courtyards, hand-stenciled wood beam ceilings and a chef's kitchen.

Jennifer and Ben met and got engaged in 2002, but called it off in 2004. The couple reconnected in 2021 and tied the knot, 20 years after first meeting, in 2022.

However, the pair has been surrounded by divorce rumours since March 30, which was the last time they were photographed together for months.

