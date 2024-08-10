Emily Ratajkowski spotted again with rumoured love interest Shaboozey

Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Shaboozey are sparking dating speculations.



The model and entrepreneur, 33, is making headlines with her closeness to the Z100 rapper with their frequent outings.

Emily aka Emrata was recently spotted meeting him backstage at his Z100 Summer Bash concert on Thursday in New York City.

The duo is believed to be keeping it lowkey for now and simply each other's company and seeing where it goes, an insider spilled to TMZ.

“She or her team wouldn’t even let Z100 take her photo,” the source claimed.

The A Bar Song hitmaker is currently touring for his third studio album Where I've Been Isn't Where I'm Going in NYZ where the Inamorata mogul resides.

During this time the pair are seemingly spending as much time together as possible.

In a footage posted by Z100 and iHeartRadio, Emrata can be seen swaying along to the artist, 29, as he performed his track Drink Don't Need No Mix.

'We love a supportive queen,' they captioned the clip.

Another short video shows Emrata and Shaboozey chatting backstage.

It is unclear how the two first got linked but the We Are Friends actress was previously married to the Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard from 2018 to 2022, and shares 3-year-old son Sylvester 'Sly' Apollo.