Blake Lively lauds 'critical' work of intimacy coordinators in 'It Ends With Us'

'It Ends With Us' is now playing in cinemas

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Blake Lively has shared her work experience with intimacy coordinators in her new movie, It Ends With Us.

Speaking with Digital Spy, the 36-year-old actress discussed how important it is to have intimacy coordinators on set when filming sensitive scenes.

"I think it’s critical to have an intimacy coordinator," said Blake.

"You coordinate stunts, you coordinate dancing, it is choreography. So it's to be able to say 'this is what happens here, here and here in a stunt', and 'this is what happens here and here in a dance', but like 'now you guys put your bodies together, and your mouths and whatever' and just action and cut,” she explained.

Blake added, "I think that being choreographed is critical for everyone's safety.”

For those unversed, It Ends With Us is out in cinemas. The story follows the journey of a young woman named Lily Bloom, who falls in love with a man, Ryle Kincaid.

