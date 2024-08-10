Tim Blake Nelson raves about 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Decades ago, Tim Blake Nelson appeared in The Incredible Hulk now he will again reprise his character in Captain America: Brave New World and he is so excited for the return.



“I deeply, deeply grieved over the prospect of not being able to come back into the MCU. All I wanted to do, as an actor, was to figure out what happens to this guy. 18 years later I got to do it and I wasn’t disappointed,” he told Variety.

Adding, “It was a great challenge and I was guided beautifully by Julius Onah, who’s an indie director."

"These are real directors who want to work with real actors and give them opportunities to play outlandish characters. Marvel supports that.”

Apart from this, Tim gushed about Marvel chief Kevin Feige for creating a universe that connected all.

“Marvel is an unheard-of phenomenon in movie history. Kevin Feige and his studio created dozens of connected movies that exist in one cinematic universe, to use their term."

"There’s no comparable achievement. So no – I don’t think it’s over,” adding, Captain America “the most grounded” of MCU franchises – along with Logan.