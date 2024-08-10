Kathryn Hahn unites with powerful witches in spooky trailer for 'Agatha All Along!'

Kathryn Hahn is reprising her role form WandaVision in the spinoff series Agatha All Along!



In a trailer released by Marvel, Kathryn can be seen in her role as the witch Agatha Harkness, singing the show’s theme song The Ballad of the Witches Road in the background.

The show, which will be released on September 18th on Disney+, centers on events following Agatha’s loss of powers after a mysterious Teen helps her break free of a curse. The duo then recruit Agatha’s old witch pals and embark on the Witches’ Road.

The official synopsis reads: “The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.”

Other actors in the show are: Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Patti LuPone.