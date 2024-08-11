 
Timothée Chalamet secretly sees Glen Powell as threat?

Timothée Chalamet will soon star in Bob Dylan biopic titled 'A Complete Unknown'

August 11, 2024

Timothée Chalamet reportedly believes that Glen Powell, his fellow actor and a rising star, is a apparently a threat to his career.

A tipster exclusively revealed to Life & Style magazine that the Wonka star ‘is on a mission to stay away' ahead of the Anyone But You actor, his box office rival.

According to the tipster Timothée secretly sees Glen as a major threat.

The Dune actor, who ‘locked up his status as the leading man of his generation with massive hits’, is now ‘having to give the competition a serious look' because of the Twisters actor.

The tipster told, “Glen is a little older, but [Timothée and Glen] are constantly circling the same filmmakers and sometimes the same script.”

“If you know Timmy, you want to bet on him, but there is such a thing as being too competitive and that’s Timmy’s weakness.”

His real competition for the role was once Spiderman: Homecoming star Tom Holland, the insider told the magazine by adding, “They often compete for scripts, with Tom losing out at least for Timothée.”

“Glen is the latest in a long line of actors Timmy has gone head-to-head with and emerged victorious,” the source dished out.

On the work front, Timothée will soon star in Bob Dylan biopic titled A Complete Unknown. Glen, on other hand, was recently seen in film Twisters.

