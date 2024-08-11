Timothée Chalamet secretly sees Glen Powell as threat?

Timothée Chalamet reportedly believes that Glen Powell, his fellow actor and a rising star, is a apparently a threat to his career.

A tipster exclusively revealed to Life & Style magazine that the Wonka star ‘is on a mission to stay away' ahead of the Anyone But You actor, his box office rival.

According to the tipster Timothée secretly sees Glen as a major threat.

The Dune actor, who ‘locked up his status as the leading man of his generation with massive hits’, is now ‘having to give the competition a serious look' because of the Twisters actor.

The tipster told, “Glen is a little older, but [Timothée and Glen] are constantly circling the same filmmakers and sometimes the same script.”

“If you know Timmy, you want to bet on him, but there is such a thing as being too competitive and that’s Timmy’s weakness.”

His real competition for the role was once Spiderman: Homecoming star Tom Holland, the insider told the magazine by adding, “They often compete for scripts, with Tom losing out at least for Timothée.”

“Glen is the latest in a long line of actors Timmy has gone head-to-head with and emerged victorious,” the source dished out.

On the work front, Timothée will soon star in Bob Dylan biopic titled A Complete Unknown. Glen, on other hand, was recently seen in film Twisters.