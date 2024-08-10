Selena Gomez's first look in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' unveiled

Disney has delighted its fans after unveiling the first look of its upcoming series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, featuring brief look of Selena Gomez.



A two-minute video was aired during the Disney Channel premiere of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

It featured behind-the-scenes pictures from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, featuring David Henrie and Selena Gomez.

The short clip also included another familiar face from the original series: David DeLuise’s Jerry Russo.

A sequel of Wizards of Waverly Place, the series has been executively produced by Gomez herself.

She is also expected to appear in the series but only in the first episode at this point. While talking about it, she said, “This is where it all started. We’re home.”

The series is an upcoming comedy television show, set to premiere in 2024 on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The series will see David Henrie reprise his role as Justin Russo. Mimi Gianopulos, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, and Janice LeAnn Brown also star along with Taylor Cora.

Selena Gomez will also guest star as her Wizards of Waverly Place character, Alex Russo in the pilot episode.

The pilot episode was written by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas and directed by Andy Fickman. Henrie, Gomez, Elinoff, Thomas, and Fickman.