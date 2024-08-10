Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break THIS 'rule' amid work commitments

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently broke a long-standing rule in their relationship.



As Hello Magazine reported, Reynolds and Lively, who have been making headlines with their recent projects Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us respectively, broke their rule of not working simultaneously.

The couple, who have always prioritized their personal life, once vowed to never work at the same time.

Previously, Lively told Amber Tamblyn on her Substack show, about "a rule not to work at the same time" so that "we could always prioritize our personal life."

"That takes working really hard when we're not, Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance," she said.

Despite breaking the rule, Lively and Reynolds have embraced a collaborative approach to this busy period.

The Gossip Girls actress joined her husband on the set of Deadpool and Wolverine, taking on the role of Ladypool, while their children made small cameos.

Meanwhile, Reynolds contributed to Lively's project by writing a key scene for It Ends With Us.