 
Geo News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break THIS 'rule' amid work commitments

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively broke a longstanding relationship rule due to their work commitments

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break THIS 'rule' amid work commitments

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently broke a long-standing rule in their relationship.

As Hello Magazine reported, Reynolds and Lively, who have been making headlines with their recent projects Deadpool & Wolverine and It Ends With Us respectively, broke their rule of not working simultaneously.

The couple, who have always prioritized their personal life, once vowed to never work at the same time.

Previously, Lively told Amber Tamblyn on her Substack show, about "a rule not to work at the same time" so that "we could always prioritize our personal life."

"That takes working really hard when we're not, Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance," she said.

Despite breaking the rule, Lively and Reynolds have embraced a collaborative approach to this busy period.

The Gossip Girls actress joined her husband on the set of Deadpool and Wolverine, taking on the role of Ladypool, while their children made small cameos.

Meanwhile, Reynolds contributed to Lively's project by writing a key scene for It Ends With Us.

Inside Travis Kelce's plans ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' break video
Inside Travis Kelce's plans ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' break
Jennifer Aniston plotting revenge against Angelina Jolie: Report video
Jennifer Aniston plotting revenge against Angelina Jolie: Report
Kate Middleton royal comeback seems unlikely as insider shares major claim
Kate Middleton royal comeback seems unlikely as insider shares major claim
Jamie Lee Curtis gets candid about her love for 'creativity'
Jamie Lee Curtis gets candid about her love for 'creativity'
Lindsay Lohan names person she wants to have real life 'Freaky Friday' type switch with
Lindsay Lohan names person she wants to have real life 'Freaky Friday' type switch with
Bad news for fans before Taylor Swift show in London
Bad news for fans before Taylor Swift show in London
Colin Farrell appeals for kindness towards son James
Colin Farrell appeals for kindness towards son James
Emily Ratajkowski ditches iconic divorce ring for simpler style
Emily Ratajkowski ditches iconic divorce ring for simpler style