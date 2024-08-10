 
Famous Disney film getting a spin-off?

Disney film's spin-off will be premiere in 2025

August 10, 2024

Disney is bringing Inside Out film’s spin-off titled Dream Productions on it’s streaming platform.

It was announced during the Disney’s D23 conference by Pixar boss Pete Docter who declared that the series would hit Disney+ in 2025.

The series will follow the 'dream factory' inside of Riley’s head and it is set in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, with a docter describing the series as 'an in-betweenquel'.

The films starred Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, and Lewis Black as Anger in the film.

They were joined in the sequel by Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri as Envy, among other characters.

Dream Productions is said to be a second Pixar TV project, after Win Or Lose, which will be released later this year.

Inside Out 2 was released in June, and became a box office hit for Disney and Pixar.

Moreover, last month, the movie became the top animated film all-time at the box office, earning $1.5 billion worldwide.

