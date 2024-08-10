Inside Travis Kelce's plans ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' break

Travis Kelce has been making efforts to ensure his home feels welcoming for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.



As Swift prepares for a break from her Eras Tour, Kelce has made several upgrades to his Missouri house, as reported by Life & Style magazine.

Sources recently told the outlet that the NFL star "has done what he can to make his house feel like home to," the Lover hitmaker.

Kelce has reportedly enhanced his kitchen, knowing Swift "loves to cook for him and their friends."

The Grammy-winning artist is set to take a hiatus from her global tour in September and October, the time she plans to spend at Kelce's home.

Insider stated, "She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus," adding, "she can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door."