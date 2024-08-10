What are the true feelings of Ben Affleck for Jennifer Lopez?

As the divorce rumours are spiking between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a source close to the Oscar winner spoke out about his feelings for his wife.



“He will always care for Jen," the insider spilled but explained that the Argo star had decided to end the relationship for good.

“Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year," adding, "he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now.”

Overall it seems the duo are inching close to calling it quits as a bird chirped to ET that the pair have been waiting for the right time to announce the split decision.

They are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved.”

“Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can," the tipster tattled.

The couple also ensures to keep the kids in the loop as "they don’t want to make it feel like they’re pulling the rug from underneath their children."

“They’re making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”