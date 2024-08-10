Justin Baldoni steps back from 'It Ends With Us' sequel amid feud rumours

Justin Baldoni breaks his silence following the rumours of It Ends With Us behind-the-scenes drama.



At the film's premiere, talking to Entertainment Tonight, Baldoni addressed speculation about the tensions between him and the cast.

The film, which also stars Blake Lively alongside Baldoni, is based on Colleen Hoover's popular novel about a woman navigating a troubled relationship.

Despite the recent rumours which suggested that Baldoni and his co-stars are not following each other on social media, the actor expressed his admiration for Lively.

"This isn’t my night—this is a night for all the women who we made this movie for. This is a night for Blake, this is a night for Colleen. I’m just so grateful that we’re here, five years in the making," He said.

Baldoni announced that he will not return to direct a sequel for It Ends With Us, suggesting that Lively could be an ideal choice to direct.

He said, "I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think."