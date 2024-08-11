Kate Middleton, Prince William patch up attempt towards Sussexes laid bare

Kate Middleton, Prince William empty reconciliation effort towards Sussexes laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly offered olive branch by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in the UK at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, were offered to join the Wales after Her Majesty’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Royal author Robert Hardman reveals: "Inside the palace, all members of the Royal Family were there to welcome the Queen back to royal headquarters for the last time, followed by an informal supper.”

He added: “Afterwards, the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attach their car to their police escort for the journey back to Windsor since they were all going the same way. It was only a small gesture (they would not be sharing a car) and nowhere near any sort of reconciliation. However, the late Queen would have approved."

Harry married Meghan Markle outside after a whirlwind romance in 2018.

Speaking about the royal family’s process of selecting brides, Harry revealed on Netflix: "I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with."