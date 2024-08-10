Photo: Blake Lively on working with Isabela Ferrer: 'This is crazy'

Blake Lively opened up about working with look-alike actress Isabela Ferrer.

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter, the wife of Ryan Reynolds talked about the uncanny similarities between her and Isabella.

Recalling the time when Isabella auditioned for the role, Blake shared, "We were like, ‘This is crazy.'”

She went on to explain, “And there were other great actresses who gave great performances, but there was just no one but her.”

“Because even if she didn’t act in a similar way as me or speak in a similar way or have similar mannerisms or look like me or have the same mole, her performance was so strong, her heart was so strong," Blake added.

Getting candid about this opportunity, Isabella remarked, "I knew how important this movie was and how important Colleen is.”

“Also, what a nice compliment to be like, ‘Could you play young Blake Lively?’ That’s the biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten in my whole life,” she mentioned.

Gushing over her co-star Blake Lively, Isabella recounted, "You came up to me and you were like, ‘I want you to know that this role is just as much yours as it is mine.”

Wrapping up the chat, she admitted, “It was like the most supportive and uplifting thing to feel as a young actor coming into this, to feel like somebody like you who has such a high status and is so important in this project to also be like, ‘What do you think?’ That’s the biggest privilege and compliment."