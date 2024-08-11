 
'In love' Little Big Town members 'trying to figure out' work dynamic

Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild, that make up half of Little Big Town, tied the knot in 2006

August 11, 2024

Little Big Town might just have ‘little’ family of their own within!

The country music band, comprising of Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet, have a pair who are married to each other.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, when Westbrook was asked if he was nervous when he realized, Fairchild was more than a bandmate to him, he nodded yes.

Even though the musicians started off their endeavor in 1999 it wasn’t years later when the two found each other single at the same time and decided to couple up.

“You think about those things. You're like, ‘How's this going to change?’” Westbrook recalled, second guessing the step he was about to take. In fact, fast forward eighteen years and “we're still trying to figure it out,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Sweet and Schlapman testified how the other half of their band coupling up was a good thing.

“You should have seen the way they butted heads before they got together!" said Sweet, adding, "So it's better, obviously."

“We knew they were in love before they knew they were in love,” she added with a wide grin.

