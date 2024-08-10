 
Prince Harry sends ‘huge message' to Megan Markle with 2027 Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games would return to the UK after 13 years in 2027

By
Web Desk
|

August 10, 2024

Prince Harry sent a secret message to his wife Meghan Markle by holding the Invictus Games Birmingham in 2027, claimed a source.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex sent a “huge message” to the Duchess by telling her that the love of the UK will never leave his heart despite her contrary efforts.

The report suggested that Meghan wants him to move on from his home country and build a life in the US with her and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, with 2027 Invictus Games taking place in the UK, the insider said he “proves he’s not going to let his ties to the UK die out, no matter how tough it is for him and Meghan to be here.”

“He’s still hopeful that something will change in the next few years and that things might improve to a place where it does feel safe for him to return with Meghan,” they added.

“But at this point, it doesn’t look promising. By the time the games came around, if things have miraculously taken a turn for the better, they will reassess.”

