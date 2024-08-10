Fans react to 'Avatar 3' title reveal: 'Looks unreal'

August 10, 2024
James Cameron has officially announced the title for the third installment of his acclaimed Avatar series.
The title of the film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was revealed during Disney's D23 Expo on August 9, 2024, sparking excitement among fans.
Cameron, joined by stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, presented a tantalizing glimpse into the next chapter of the saga.
While no new footage was shown, Cameron promised that Avatar: Fire and Ash would offer a deeper look into Pandora's diverse cultures and introduce the 'Ash people,' a new faction among the Na’vi.
The film is slated for the release on December 19, 2025.
Fans took to X to express their enthusiasm.
One wrote, "Can’t wait for finally seeing an evil Navi’s."
"The others have been beautiful. I hope this one holds up," another added.
Many praised Cameron’s innovation, with on stating, "Yeah, I'll see it. Cameron innovates the industry with every film he makes."