Fans react to 'Avatar 3' title reveal: 'Looks unreal'

James Cameron unveiled 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' at Disney's D23 Expo

August 10, 2024

James Cameron has officially announced the title for the third installment of his acclaimed Avatar series.

The title of the film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was revealed during Disney's D23 Expo on August 9, 2024, sparking excitement among fans.

Cameron, joined by stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, presented a tantalizing glimpse into the next chapter of the saga.

While no new footage was shown, Cameron promised that Avatar: Fire and Ash would offer a deeper look into Pandora's diverse cultures and introduce the 'Ash people,' a new faction among the Na’vi.

The film is slated for the release on December 19, 2025.

Fans took to X to express their enthusiasm. 

One wrote, "Can’t wait for finally seeing an evil Navi’s."

"The others have been beautiful. I hope this one holds up," another added.

Many praised Cameron’s innovation, with on stating, "Yeah, I'll see it. Cameron innovates the industry with every film he makes."

