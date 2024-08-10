Fans react to 'Avatar 3' title reveal: 'Looks unreal'

James Cameron has officially announced the title for the third installment of his acclaimed Avatar series.

James Cameron unveiled 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' at Disney's D23 Expo

The title of the film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was revealed during Disney's D23 Expo on August 9, 2024, sparking excitement among fans.

Cameron, joined by stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington, presented a tantalizing glimpse into the next chapter of the saga.

While no new footage was shown, Cameron promised that Avatar: Fire and Ash would offer a deeper look into Pandora's diverse cultures and introduce the 'Ash people,' a new faction among the Na’vi.

The film is slated for the release on December 19, 2025.

Fans took to X to express their enthusiasm.

One wrote, "Can’t wait for finally seeing an evil Navi’s."

"The others have been beautiful. I hope this one holds up," another added.

Many praised Cameron’s innovation, with on stating, "Yeah, I'll see it. Cameron innovates the industry with every film he makes."