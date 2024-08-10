Ben Affleck returns in 'The Accountant 2' on THIS date

'The Accountants 2' starring Ben Affleck gets theatrical release date

Ben Affleck is set to reprise his role as Christian Wolff in The Accountants 2.



According to Deadline report, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 25, 2025.

The sequel, directed by Gavin O'Connor follows the success of the 2016 film The Accountant.

In the new installment, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina, portrayed by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, seeks out Wolff after her former boss is killed by unknown assassins.

Wolff teams up with his estranged but deadly brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to unravel the murder mystery.

The Accountant 2 also features J.K. Simmons, Daniella Pineda, and Allison Robertson.

The sequel was developed by Artists Equity, which acquired the rights from Warner Bros, and will be produced by Affleck, Matt Damon, Lynette Howell Taylor, and Mark Williams.

The outlet reported that Amazon MGM Studios is optimistic about the sequel's success, with the April release date strategically positioned before Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts debut on May 2, 2025.