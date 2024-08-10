 
Producer speaks out after Joaquin Phoenix exit

New twist in Joaquin Phoenix romance movie which he quits at the eleventh hour

August 10, 2024

A day earlier, Todd Haynes's new film about same-gender was in disarray after Joaquin Phoenix exited. Now, its producer spoke out.

Taking to Facebook, Christine Vachon, defended her decision to hire the movie star who five days ahead of the shooting left the project.

Admitting the situation was a “nightmare” in the post which now has been deleted or made private, per People.

She continued, “And PLEASE — if you are tempted to finger wag or admonish us that ‘that’s what you get for casting a straight actor’ –DON’T. This was HIS project that he brought to US.”

Also, the producer called out the flak on starring a “straight” actor for a film about homosexual romance, by sharing that her production company has a “record on working with LGBTQ actors/crew/directors” that “speaks for itself.”

Reports meanwhile said the abrupt decision of Joaquin to abandon the project whose sets were built in Guadalajara, Mexico—has to do with the topic of the movie, according to Page Six

The Oscar winner got “cold feet” as what a source described to Vanity Fair about the movie which was said to have multiple explicit sex scenes.

