Kate Middleton next planned move a 'sure sign' of recovery: Expert

Kate Middleton is set to embark on the longest trip since her diagnosis, joining her King Charles and the rest of the Royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.



According to Royal expert and author, Phil Dampier, it is a positive sign that the Princess of Wales will spend time with Prince William and her kids during the summers.

He told Fabulous Magazine, “The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step."

Sharing more details of their upcoming vacation at the Balmoral, the expert revealed, “There's so much space that they can go off for picnics, go off for massive long walks, and just enjoy the fresh air and the forest up there, and enjoy the freedom. “

“They might get a pony up there and start doing some horse riding if they're not already. That's the sort of thing they'll get up to.

“It's all the typical traditional royal pursuits that they can enjoy if they want to up there,” Dampier added.

He went on to add that the vacation would be “extremely private,” saying, “We don’t tend to see as many pictures as we used to; they tend to be left alone up there, and I'm sure that's how they'll like it.”