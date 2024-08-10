Photo: Jennifer Aniston 'overjoyed' amid Angelina Jolie feud: Report

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly over the moon for getting The Morning Show gig.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, the Friends veteran “is once again in the position of being a little blown away by her own brilliance when it comes to this show.”

For those unversed, Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon has earned 16 Emmys nominations so far.

Speaking of this victory, the source continued that the former wife of Brad Pitt received an ego boost due to this success.

“Especially the incredible number of acting nominations Season 3 got – nine in total – because she is extremely involved in picking the actors who join the massive ensemble,” they continued.

The tipster also stated, “It’s just been a huge pat on the back and a big reversal from two years ago, when Jen was fighting tooth-and-nail just for the chance to do a third season.”

Before moving on to a new topic, the source addressed, “But now the show is a hit with both audiences and the TV Academy, and critics are catching onto it too.”

This comes after In Touch Weekly reported that Jennifer Aniston is trying to prove her worth as an activist in an attempt to overshadow Angelina Jolie.