Ben Affleck finds coping mechanism of 'working nonstop' amid divorce reports

Ben Affleck just might be picking up a coping mechanism amidst his divorce from wife, Jennifer Lopez.

According to an insider of PEOPLE, the award-winning actor has not had the “easiest” summer and has been “working non-stop” because he “thrives when he is busy.”

This statement comes after months of the 55-year-old songstress and the 51-year-old actor having separated and not been seen together as the geared to file for divorce from each other at a yet undisclosed date.

Additionally, another rumor regulates over how Lopez, also known as JLo, is “humiliated” by the implosion of their crumbling marriage since Affleck has been spotted at his office numerous times during this difficult phase.

It is said that he is trying to keep his mind occupied and diverted with work and spending time with family.

“It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible,” the source told the outlet.

They further stated, “Ben’s doing well. He thrives when he’s busy and he’s been working nonstop. The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them, too.”