Britney Spears responds to Blake Lively's tribute

Britney Spears responds to Blake Lively wearing the same dress as hers

Britney Spears is in awe of Blake Lively after seeing her stylish tribute with the 2002 Versace dress.

The Grammy-winning singer recently took note of the Versace dress Lively wore to the NYC premiere of her film It Ends With Us earlier this week on Tuesday.



Spears, 42, responded to Lively's gesture by sharing a dancing video of herself in a similar but a bit altered dress on Saturday night, initially captioning it, “I like it way better.”

“Shows my legs !!!” she further said of her updated dress which had a shorter hemline instead of the classic full-length gown the singer went for in 2022. She also flaunted her waist with side cutouts and skinny shoulder straps.

Spears set the video to the tune of Your Love by the Outfield as she flaunted the updated style of the dress with a pair of nude pumps and some small jewelry pieces.

As per Page Six, Spears then updated her caption again to honour Lively for her sweet gesture.

“Updated version of my 2002 Versace dress ???? !!! I’m no @blakelively but I like it,” she wrote instead, but still insisted that she found the new dress better.

Later however Britney drew back her opinion for a second time and removed the caption altogether.

Fans on the internet were also mesmerised by Lively's fashion statement.



“Blake Lively is a true Britney Spears stan,” one fan wrote on X. “Her showing her love for Brit in such an honest & adoring way makes me think she’d be a good candidate for the biopic.”



However, Page Six revealed that multiple industry insiders have turned down speculations of any ulterior motives from Lively's end and the actress instead is 'just a fan' of the singer.

“Blake wearing Britney’s dress was not a subliminal message about the biopic,” a source close to Spears said.

“And Britney’s song Everytime is in It Ends With Us, so it’s a nod to that, too,” the source further said, adding that “it’s too soon” for anyone to be pushing for a role in Britney's biopic.

“There haven’t been any formal discussions about casting for the biopic yet.”