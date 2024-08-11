 
Sabrina Carpenter looks jaw-dropping in sequin black avatar

Sabrina Carpenter was spotted a Outside Lands music festival

August 11, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter has delighted her fans with a jaw-dropping look during the Outside Lands music festival.

The Espresso hitmaker looked captivating during her performance which was held at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

For her eye-catching on-stage performance, the 25-year-old singer donned a fitted black glittery bodysuit that had a sparkling affect under the bright lights.

For her accessories, she opted for a pair of mini rhinestone earrings as well as a ring on her hand. Her dress look was completed by over-the-knee fishnet socks and black pumps.

The singer’s latest performance comes few weeks before she drops her upcoming sixth studio album titled, Short n' Sweet.

Releasing on August 23, her forth-coming album is comprised of 12 songs.

Short n' Sweet will also include the song-writer's unreleased titles including Lie to Girls, Dumb & Poetic and more.

She previously dropped two tracks from the album, Espresso and Please Please Please, which both landed top spots on music charts.

Her Please Please Please, which was released in June, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, while Espresso landed the number one spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart. 

