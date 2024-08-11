Auli'i Cravalho unveils exciting updates for fans of 'Moana 2'

Auli’i Cravalho recently sat down for a candid chat about what fans can expert with the adventurous movie Moana 2 that promotes ‘true womanhood and strength’.

During a panel at D23 in Anaheim, California, Auli’i Cravalho, who voices Moana's character, shared with Deadline more about Moana’s exploring herself and the ocean.

Cravalho told the attendees, “The film is so reflective of its time now that we’re in a moment of true womanhood and strength and what it means to journey on in your own power.”

She also shared that the animated film allowed her ‘tap into parts’ of herself, and said “I feel like this film allowed me to tap into parts of myself”

While talking about the magical adventures she said, “Stay tuned, we’re only getting started.”

Meanwhile, the writer joined the conversation as well and started off by dishing on the the movie sequel as well adding that, “There’s not a lot of sequels to musicals. And the reason for that is because in a musical, your main character has a dream, sings about that dream and accomplishes something”

And gushed, "We needed to figure out for this movie, what is next for Moana? It was her trying to understand herself.”

Before concluding he said, “There was something inside of her that she wasn’t able to be fulfilled. There was this life out there that she wanted to pursue, but she really loved her island. How does she put those things together? So, finding herself was really important. There is still a lot left for her to discover about herself.”

Moana 2 is ready to be released in cinemas on November 27, 2024.