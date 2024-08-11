Photo: Blake Shelton 'jealous' of Gwen Stefani's ex: Source

Blake Shelton is reportedly bothered by Gwen Stefani’s growing closeness to former husband Gavin Rossdale.

A new report of Life & Style revealed that the songstress and the British rocker have grown close due to the career earns of their son Kingston.

An insider shared with the outlet in this regard, “They’re talking and getting along well.”

The source continued that the duo’s growing closeness “is a nice change for them, but for Blake it tugs at his insecurities.”

“At one point, Gwen saw Gavin as the love of her life, so anytime they hang out for extended periods and laugh and get along better, it makes Blake worry,” the source also explained.

However, the Purple Irises singer did not let the cameras see his true emotions and continued to flash a big smile, per the source.

“He’s just trying to bite his lip, saying publicly he’s glad it’s better, but it’s no secret Blake and Gavin hate each other,” the insider also claimed.

“Right when Blake and Gwen are back on track and everything’s going well again, Gavin is breaking in,” the source remarked in conclusion.