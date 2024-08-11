 
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum impress 'Blink Twice' cast with work ethic

'Blink Twice' set to be released on August 23, stars Channing Tatum and marks Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut

Web Desk
August 11, 2024

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum just made an impression on Simon Rex, on the set of Blink Twice, with their work ethic.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 50-year-old actor revealed at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere how it was really "interesting" to watch Kravitz and Tatum’s "dynamic" as the 35-year-old made her directorial debut with Tatum as the lead cast.

"They were so sweet together," Rex said, adding, "It was interesting to watch that dynamic because it's like you're watching her be like, 'Hey babe, try this take like this, huh?' And he'd be like, 'Okay, babe.' And it was just like a couple talking about, 'Can you grab me that out of the fridge? Bring the ketchup.' 'Okay.'"

"And they would just coexist and flow, and it worked," he said, referring to the couple who got engaged last year after dating each other for two years.

Rex continued, "And no ego. They're both very cool people."

He also praised the Big Little Lies star over her directorship abilities, about which he stated how Kravitz’s experience as an actress, aided her.

"She knows how to communicate and knows how to take care of us very, very well. I was pleasantly surprised in watching the movie,” Simon Rex acknowledged.

