Blake Lively reacts to 'terrifying' terror plot against Taylor Swift's Vienna shows

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have been pals since 2015

Blake Lively reacted to the terrorist plot against her friend Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows.

Blake is currently enjoying the release and success of her new romantic drama It Ends With Us.

During a red carpet for her new film, the Gossip Girl star was asked to comment on the ordeal.

“Oh, my gosh. I mean, how terrifying,” she told Access Hollywood. “But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that.”

The 36-year-old actress has been close pals with Taylor since 2015 and is often seen hanging out with her.

The Love Story hitmaker has even featured her kids’ names in her songs. Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds often joins the pals on their outings.

The ISIS terrorist plot led to the cancellation of three of the August hitmaker’s Eras Tour shows in the capital of Austria.

However, the singer consoled her fans by partnering up with Disney+ to allow international swifties to watch her Eras Tour concert film for free during a special television premiere, according to People.

The streaming giant then partnered with cable station ORF to broadcast Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) in Austria on Saturday.

The fans also reportedly received free crystal necklaces from Swarovski after the shows were cancelled.