Sabrina Carpenter celebrates 'Espresso' success at Outside Lands Festival

Sabrina Carpenter just took the stage at the Outside Lands Music Festival by storm!



At the music event, the rising pop sensation collaborated with the Grammy-award winning country star, Kacey Musgraves.

The duo, opted to perform a rendition of one of the most iconic song, Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ and ironically enough none of the musicians actually wore boots for the performance.

Additionally, the Espresso hit-maker celebrated the success of her aforementioned track by taking a sip from an espresso cup to mark the song reaching the one billion streams milestone on Spotify, as per TMZ.

The two musicians performed at a festival that was no less than star studded. Other stars who performed included Post Malone, who is gearing to release his country music album F-1 Trillion, Shaboozey, Chappell Roan and Sturgill Simpson, who marked his first concert in three years that night.

The Outside Lands Music Festival hosted an estimate of 75,000 spectators who enjoyed the star-studded line-up of performances.

This event is set to conclude on Sunday night with Post Malone and Sturgill Simpson performing at the event's closing.