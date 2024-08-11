'The Vampire Diaries' star Nina Dobrev shares beauty mistakes from her 20s

Nina Dobrev, famed for her role in The Vampire Diaries, recently talked about her beauty routine.

During Shiseido Blue Project’s beach clean-up event, Dobrev revealed her skincare habits and past mistakes.

The Canadian actress, 35, admitted she used to sleep with her makeup on when she was younger.

"I wash my face a lot more, I used to sleep with my makeup on when I was in my early 20s," Dobrev stated.

She added, "In my 30s, I've obviously gotten a lot more strict about making sure to wash my face and taking off my makeup every night, using amazing products."

Dobrev also shared about using sunscreen, saying, "When I was younger, I didn’t use SPF regularly because I don’t burn easily."

"I now use SPF every day, both for cosmetic reasons and to protect my skin from damage," she highlighted.

The Out-Laws star also mentioned how her fashion sense has evolved, focusing on comfort and style.

"I think it's really important to be comfortable while also looking cool, Just more functional and comfortable," Dobrev shared.