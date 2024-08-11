Gracie Abrams sheds some light into parasocial bond with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams opened up about her ‘parasocial relationship’ with her friend, Taylor Swift.

During the interview with U.K. newspaper’s The Sunday Times, Abrams recalled the connection with Swift, when they first met.

She shared, “When I met [Swift], it kind of felt like we had known each other already, which I’m sure there was an element of just like the parasocial relationship thing.”

And lauded, “I’ve grown up with her voice in my headphones my entire life. A safe place to land any time I’ve ever had any questions about anything.”

While recalling back the Swifts’ advice, she told the outlet, “She recommended an acupressure mat that really turned things around for me.”

Recently on Grammy Awards 2024, Abrams confessed she is ‘deeply grateful’ for her friendship with Swift and said, "Being a part of that tour in a tiny way has changed the course of my life in so many ways. She's just the most unbelievable performer and the most generous friend … It's not lost on me that her belief in me has really just...done a lot. So, I'm deeply grateful to her, forever."

It is pertinent to mention that Abrams’ song Us, was released in June, from her second album The Secret of Us is also featured by Taylor Swift .