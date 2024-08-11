Tom Cruise to do 'Mission: Impossible' style stunt for Olympics closing ceremony

Tom Cruise is set to perform at Olympics closing ceremony along with Billie Eilish and other stars

Billie Eilish and Tom Cruise are preparing to stun the Olympics audience and fans in the closing ceremony on Sunday night.

Cruise is expected to leave people in awe with a dangerous Mission: Impossible-style stunt in the Stade de France to mark the end of this years’ Olympics. The next Olympics will be hosted at Los Angeles in 2028.

The actor, 62, will perform alongside Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Billie Eilish. The performances will be live-streamed into the stadium.

Snoop Dogg will also perform at the closing ceremony. All acts have been picked due to their connections to the West Coast city.

Billie, was born in L.A. and even penned a whole album – Happier Than Ever – as a “love letter” to the city.

Snoop is also one of the American ambassadors for the Paris Olympics. He was spotted enjoying the dressage and basketball. He also introduced the controversial breakdancing competition.

Snoop Dogg is from Long Beach and is a globally famous rapper from the West Coast, while the Red Hot Chilli Peppers made their name out of L.A. in the 1980s.