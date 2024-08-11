Photo: Angelina Jolie cut ties with father Jon Voight: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly not speaking to estranged father Jon Voight.

As per the latest report of In Touch Weekly, “Despite previous attempts at reconciliation, Jon’s loose lips have pushed Angie to cut off communication once more.”

An insider privy to the outlet also mentioned, “He just can’t help himself. Angie has made it very clear she doesn’t want him talking about her private life — but he keeps opening his big mouth!”

This comes after the father of the A-listed acting sensation slammed her during an interview with Variety for having pro-Palestine views.

During this chat, Angelina’s father claimed, “She has been exposed to propaganda.”

He further added, “She's been influenced by antisemitic people. Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she's enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”

“I love my daughter,” he admitted and noted, “I don’t want to fight with my daughter. But the fact is, I think she has been influenced by the UN. From the beginning, it’s been awful with human rights. They call it human rights, but it’s just anti-Israel bashing.”

“She’s ignorant of what the real stakes are and what the real story is because she’s in the loop of the United Nations,” Jon Voight continued.

He stated in conclusion, “It’s like, why are these kids in the universities siding with Hamas, right? It’s because of ignorance. They don’t know the story.”