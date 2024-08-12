 
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy earns praise from grandma Tina Knowles

Blue Ivy made her debut as a member of the dance troupe during Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour'

August 12, 2024

Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, recently earned praise from her grandmother Tina Knowles.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Knowles shared video clip of Ivy's performance at the Seattle concert of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

During the tour, which concluded in October 2023, Ivy made her debut as a member of the dance troupe, performing alongside Beyoncé on some of the world’s biggest stages.

Knowles, known for her unwavering support of her family, couldn’t help but express her admiration for her granddaughter’s talent and hard work.

"Just came across this video of my grandbaby killing it on that stage 11 years old," Knowles wrote in the caption.

Fans were equally impressed, flooding the comments with praise and acknowledging Ivy's significant progress.

"This is my favorite clip of Blue during the tour! Baby sis, did that lil march before she proceeded to kill it!!" one wrote.

Another added, "Periodt SO ICONIC!!! Loved watching this on the big screen!"

The third comment read, "This produced and iconic photo of them fist bumping."

