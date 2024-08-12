 
Prince William, Kate Middleton share THIS message on Team GB's success

August 12, 2024

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Team GB on their performance at the Olympic Games 2024.

On Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a video message praising the British athletes for their success.

The heartfelt video starts with an introduction from Snoop Dogg, who says, "Greeting loved ones."

It then shows Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling warmly as the Princess of Wales says, "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB," and Prince of Wales adds, "Well done on all you've achieved."

The video also features appearances from several celebrities, including David Beckham, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Sir Chris Hoy, and Dame Kelly Holmes, in celebrating the athletes.

The rapper concludes the video with a nod to 2028 os Angeles Olympics, saying, "Thank you, Great Britain, on behalf of Big Snoop Dogg, the Prince, and his lovely wife."

"Well done @teamgb, what an incredible journey!" the caption read.

It further stated, "Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @paris2024 and looking forward to more from @paralympicsgb_official later in the summer."

