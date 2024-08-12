Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish caught up in 'viscous campaign'

Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish might just be competing in the field of music after all!

As the Lover crooner leaves her impact on the industry with her record-breaking Eras Tour, performing all over the world, Eilish would be the main center of attention as she is scheduled to perform at the Olympic Games closing ceremony.

At the Stade de France is expected to become a concert hall as the Olympics would close off with performances from not only Eilish but the Red Hot Chilli Peppers as well as Snoop Dogg as a tribute to their home city, Los Angeles, where the 2028 Olympics is set to kick off.

Reports have suggested that the Lovely hit-maker has her own feud going on with Swift, being locked in a rather “viscous campaign” in recent months as they competed head on for the top spot in the charts as the released their latest albums.

Eilish has also thrown some indirect shade at the Delicate singer and even though she did not specifically name anyone when calling out musicians for launching multiple album edition on vinyl, it is well-known that Swift is famous for doing exactly that.