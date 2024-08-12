 
Jamie Lee Curtis embraces 'Nepo Baby' label: 'None of that helps you'

The actress is the daughter of movie stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis

August 12, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis embraced her ‘nepo babies’ label and admitted that 'none of that helps you' when you stand in front of the camera.

The 65-year-old actress was honored with an honorary degree from the American Film Institute on Saturday and talked with People magazine about being called ‘Nepo Baby’.

“Nepo babies is an easy way for people to tell you [that] you don't deserve your success,” she told the outlet at the commencement ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in California.

She went on to say, “And I have been aware of that my whole life, I have not shied away from it. I am not under any delusion that hasn't had an effect and an impact."

The Oscar winner insisted, “But at the end of the day, none of that helps you when they say rolling and action, It's at that moment that the art takes over.”

Moreover, she noted that she was an artist, “And I didn't know I was an artist originally, but I know I'm a creative person. I'm an ideas girl, and I've been an ideas girl from the beginning.”

“I'm a marketing whiz. … I've written books for children, I've written screenplays, I have directed. I am producing,” she continued.

Previously, the actress declared herself an “OG Nepo Baby” on her social media after she was mentioned in New York magazine’s Nepo Baby cover story in 2022.

