Prince William wows in beard in new Olympics video ft. Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new video has left fans swooning.



The Prince of Wales, who has debuted a new look for a special Olympics video alongside his beloved wife, is spotted cheering for team GB as they win medals at the Paris games.

Turning to their Instagram on Sunday, William and the Princess of Wales congratulated Team GB, with Catherine saying: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB." "Well done on all you've achieved," added William: "You've been an inspiration to us all."

Fans were quick to praise William’s new look featuring a beard as he spends summer with family in Scotland.

One admirers was quick to comment: "William please keep growing that beard!"

A second penned: "You both look amazing!!!!! Love the scruff W!!! Catherine you look stunning!!"

A third explained: "Ohh... William is really in vacation mode. Great," commented another. Meanwhile a fourth added: "I had to watch that again, just to see William's stubble - wowza!"

"Yessssssss William is growing a beard. I was hoping he would," typed another. Meanwhile, one excited follower penned: "William with a tan and a beard!!!"

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

