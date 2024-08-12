 
Geo News

Adele decides to bend her self-imposed 'karaoke ban' rule

Adele is set to perform karaoke on the final night of her Munich concert

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Adele decides to bend her self-imposed karaoke ban rule
Adele decides to bend her self-imposed 'karaoke ban' rule

Adele might just not be taking a break from music after all!

As reported by Mirror, Adele’s karaoke bar in Munich is set to host a very special guest on the final night of her residency, the Rolling in the Deep singer herself!

The 36-year-old English songwriter has been on a self-imposed karaoke ban for two years ever since she embarked on her Las Vegas tour, in order to keep her voice safe.

However, she will have a celebration to mark the end of the string of her Munich dates by dressing up as another star and performing at an afterparty in the German city.

Adele, who reportedly stated that she “thinks she’s Celine Dion” when she takes the stage, added how she “loves” karaoke, but has not been able to participate in it for so long to save her vocal cords from strain or unexpected damage.

“Karaoke is one of my favourite things to do, but I’ve being doing shows in Vegas for two years so I haven’t been able to do it because I can never go easy...” she said. “I think I’m Celine Dion. I can’t possibly risk it, because I’ve got to have a voice.”

Mollie King, fiancé Stuart Broad reveal they're expecting another baby
Mollie King, fiancé Stuart Broad reveal they're expecting another baby
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish caught up in 'viscous campaign'
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish caught up in 'viscous campaign'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share THIS message on Team GB's success video
Prince William, Kate Middleton share THIS message on Team GB's success
Madonna posts unseen photos of son Rocco as he turns 24
Madonna posts unseen photos of son Rocco as he turns 24
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy earns praise from grandma Tina Knowles video
Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy earns praise from grandma Tina Knowles
Ryan Anderson reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard baby's gender reveal
Ryan Anderson reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard baby's gender reveal
Elle King reflects on 'fat camp' trauma inflicted by dad Rob Schneider
Elle King reflects on 'fat camp' trauma inflicted by dad Rob Schneider
Billie Eilish & Finneas reveal challenges in making music
Billie Eilish & Finneas reveal challenges in making music