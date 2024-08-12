Adele decides to bend her self-imposed 'karaoke ban' rule

Adele might just not be taking a break from music after all!

As reported by Mirror, Adele’s karaoke bar in Munich is set to host a very special guest on the final night of her residency, the Rolling in the Deep singer herself!

The 36-year-old English songwriter has been on a self-imposed karaoke ban for two years ever since she embarked on her Las Vegas tour, in order to keep her voice safe.

However, she will have a celebration to mark the end of the string of her Munich dates by dressing up as another star and performing at an afterparty in the German city.

Adele, who reportedly stated that she “thinks she’s Celine Dion” when she takes the stage, added how she “loves” karaoke, but has not been able to participate in it for so long to save her vocal cords from strain or unexpected damage.

“Karaoke is one of my favourite things to do, but I’ve being doing shows in Vegas for two years so I haven’t been able to do it because I can never go easy...” she said. “I think I’m Celine Dion. I can’t possibly risk it, because I’ve got to have a voice.”