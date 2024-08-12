Gisele Bundchen pens heartfelt tribute to father Valdir

Gisele Bundchen paid homage to her dad on Father’s Day in Brazil.



The 44-year-old supermodel took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and penned down a sweet tribute to her father Valdir Bündchen.

Gisele began her cation with, "Happy Father’s Day to all fathers, but especially to my dear dad. There are no words to express how grateful I am to have you as our foundation, our guide, our example."

"Your resilience and the way you approach life with curiosity and dedication are inspiring. Today, more than ever, I wanted to give you a big hug and tell you how much I love you. How lucky we are to have you as a father! I love you, dad!" she concuded.

In the first photo, Gisele can be seen posing for a selfie with her dad while wrapping her hand around his shoulders.

Moreover, the carousel also includes a throwback picture of the father-daughter duo along with her five siblings riding on a bike.

The throwback snap is followed by another more recent image which also featured her late mom Vânia Nonnenmacher.

This post came a month after she penned down a tribute to her late mother on her social media account, who passed away on January 28.