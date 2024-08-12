Prince Harry being hit with constant failures with Meghan Markle

Experts have just started to highlight the constant faliures House Sussex is battling with.



Comments related to everything have been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she ridiculed the Sussexes for their behavior and said, “What we seem to have are two people who are very good at big ideas and really dialling up the sizzle – but who seem to struggle to actually deliver on the sausage.”

“And boy, do they need some demonstrable sausage right now, because it would be hard to see how anyone could think things are going to plan for the House of Sussex.”

“This year has seen Harry hit with a couple of serious fiascos,” after all. For those unversed, the first was when his African Parks conservation was accused of torture in multiple cities, then the ESPY awards for the Pat Tillman Trophy debacle and later followed soon after too.

While reflecting on this the expert also went as far as to say, “Let it never be said that Harry’s life and career makes for boring, plodding stuff.”