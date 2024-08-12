Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up

Check out star-studded line-up at Paris Olympics 2024

As the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially concluded on August 11, many A-listers reportedly performed at its closing ceremony.



As confirmed by Hollywood Reporter, the closing ceremony featured a star-studded line-up of talented singers of Los Angeles and Paris.

The ceremony was kicked off by Phoenix, the band which is originally from Paris but now resides in in the US, with their 2009 hit Lisztomania.

Another surprise by the French talent was Vampire Weekend front-man Ezra Koenig, who performed Tonight, his collaborative track with the band.



Later, the stage was taken by all the Los Angeles rockstars as H.E.R. sang the national anthem for US, following a dramatic entry of Tom Cruise doing a tricky stunt.

Moreover, a pre-recorded clip by the Red Hot Chili Peppers was also shown in Cruise’s stunt in which the car could be seen riding his bike through Paris, boarding a plane to L.A., and skydiving to the Hollywood Sign.

As the ceremony moved towards its end, Red Hot Chili Peppers played their 2002 track Can’t Stop, followed by Billie Eilish, who performed Birds of a Feather from her recent album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Snoop Dogg also marked his performance by singing two of his biggest hits, Drop It Like It’s Hot and Gin & Juice, with a guest appearance by Dr. Dre.

