 
Geo News

Abbie Chatfield rushed to the hospital post beau's live DJ set

Abbie Chatfield takes it to her social media as she reveals why she was rushed to hospital after her beau's live DJ set

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Abbie Chatfield rushed to hospital post beau's live DJ set 

Abbie Chatfield was taken urgently to the hospital after her partner, Adam Hyde’s live DJ set in Sydney.

According to Daily Mail, the media personality suffered a “bad urinary tract infection (UTI).”

In regards to this, the 29-year-old shared a video of herself while she was lying in a hospital bed on Monday as her musician boyfriend fed her chips.

During the video, she stated that she was a “princess in hospital,” as the FBoy Island host kept the camera trained on herself while smiling at her beau who was dutifully hand feeding her.

In regards to her condition, the reporter explained, “DW it's just a bad UTI and I didn't have to stay the night!”

As per the publication, this came after Abbie shared a series of racy photos and videos from her night out at boyfriend Adam's DJ set at The Ivy in Sydney.

While sharing the post on Sunday, the media personality let loose at the nightclub during the Peking Duk star's set, twerking and writhing in videos captured by fans. 

Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up video
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they have no rights to overstep William video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they have no rights to overstep William
Squid Game Season 2 thrilling teaser unveiled video
Squid Game Season 2 thrilling teaser unveiled
Prince Harry loyalties come under question as suspicions mount
Prince Harry loyalties come under question as suspicions mount
Miley Cyrus delivers tearjerker as Disney's Youngest-Ever Legend video
Miley Cyrus delivers tearjerker as Disney's Youngest-Ever Legend
Prince Harry using tax money to battle his own ego as the Home Office's proxy
Prince Harry using tax money to battle his own ego as the Home Office's proxy
'Pregnant' RHOJ star Rachel Fuda talks motherhood struggles at 33 video
'Pregnant' RHOJ star Rachel Fuda talks motherhood struggles at 33