Abbie Chatfield rushed to the hospital post beau's live DJ set

Abbie Chatfield rushed to hospital post beau's live DJ set

Abbie Chatfield was taken urgently to the hospital after her partner, Adam Hyde’s live DJ set in Sydney.



According to Daily Mail, the media personality suffered a “bad urinary tract infection (UTI).”

In regards to this, the 29-year-old shared a video of herself while she was lying in a hospital bed on Monday as her musician boyfriend fed her chips.

During the video, she stated that she was a “princess in hospital,” as the FBoy Island host kept the camera trained on herself while smiling at her beau who was dutifully hand feeding her.

In regards to her condition, the reporter explained, “DW it's just a bad UTI and I didn't have to stay the night!”

As per the publication, this came after Abbie shared a series of racy photos and videos from her night out at boyfriend Adam's DJ set at The Ivy in Sydney.

While sharing the post on Sunday, the media personality let loose at the nightclub during the Peking Duk star's set, twerking and writhing in videos captured by fans.